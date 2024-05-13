Kuwait PM Congratulates UAE Pres. On Assumption Of Power Anniv.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Monday to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al-Nuhayan on the second anniversary of his assumption of power. (pickup previous) nhq

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.