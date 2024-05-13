Brazil’S Santa Catarina State Gets A New Theme Park With German Culture

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A new theme park, influenced by German culture, has been unveiled for the southern region of Santa Catarina.



With an investment of R$5 (US$1) million, 'Fluss Haus Land' will be constructed in São Martinho (SC), spanning nearly three hectares within the Fluss Haus premises.



Santa Catarina is arguably the Brazilian stat most influenced by German culture, even to this day. There are several cities where German is still spoken.



Fluss Haus Land's administrative director, Leandro Kechinske Cardoso, stated the project is anticipated to create approximately 200 jobs, aiming for completion by the end of 2024.







Several portions of the park are set to be inaugurated this year.



By the end of 2023, the site will feature new decks, a first-aid post, and paved paths and accessible areas.



A boat sculpture symbolizing German immigrants and a bandstand for cultural events are planned.



The subsequent year will see the introduction of the "fazendinha," a family space where visitors can interact with wildlife.



Leandro Kechinske Cardoso shared,“This marks a significant evolution in our business.



We're eager to share our German legacy and contribute to positioning our region prominently in the national tourism landscape."



Originating in 1996 as an artisanal cookie and chocolate factory, the venture evolved, adding a German cuisine restaurant and various attractions centered on German culture.



Governor Jorginho Mello and state secretaries like Evandro Neiva visited the upcoming tourist attraction.

Neiva, Santa Catarina's State Secretary of Tourism, emphasized the project's importance to the regional economy and tourism.



During his São Martinho visit, Governor Mello announced a R$502,000 fund for local road repairs and R$100,000 for aquaculture equipment, aiming to bolster the sector's growth in the municipality.

