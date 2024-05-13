How Armenians Suffer From Wrong Political Forecasts Over Years?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Arms and clubs are not important tools to create anarchy andpanic in Armenia. In a country that does not have an informationfilter, everyone makes baseless predictions. The point is thateverything started to happen at the last moment, that is, on theeve of the delimitation and demarcation of the borders of Armeniawith Azerbaijan, followed by the signing of the peaceagreement.

In the 1980s and 1990s, some infamous politicians who made theplan of "greater Armenia" thought that they would be able to easilyabsorb the territories of Azerbaijan by expanding into the leadingpositions in the Soviet empire. They could not even imagine thatafter the collapse of the Soviet regime, they would be extremelybackward in the military and economic spheres.

The fact that the Armenian military units were able to occupythe territories of Azerbaijan in the First Garabagh War wasprecisely the positive influence of the remnants of the recentlycollapsed Soviet empire on Armenia. According to the conditions ofthat time, the Armenian army felt seriously at the forefront withthose weapons. However, the rapidly changing and developing era didnot allow Armenia to renew its arsenal or separate from obsoletesoviet ideas.

Igor Muradyan, an Armenian political scientist who grew up inBaku, the capital of Azerbaijan, but who, like many well-knownArmenians, was totally against Azerbaijan, can be considered one ofthe people who both brought the end of the empire and stuck to theold Soviet traditions.

As mentioned earlier, Muradyan, who was born in Odesa, Ukraine,and grew up in Baku, was neither able to speak his native Armeniannor Azerbaijan, where he grew up. Even though the Armenianjournalist asked him questions in Armenian, he never answeredquestions and made speeches in his native language. Igor Muradyanwas one of the earliest leaders of the Karabakh movement, alongwith Zori Balayan, Silva Kaputikyan, and Viktor Hambardzumyan.

Muradyan is also known as one of the personalities who broke thebackbone of the USSR. In 1994, an article about him was publishedin the newspaper Rossiyskie Vesti, entitled "The Man Who Destroyedthe USSR." The article is entirely dedicated to the Armenianpolitical scientist.

His speeches mostly reflect the propaganda of separatism andrevanchism. Muradyan believed that Russia was allegedly armingAzerbaijan against Armenia and that one day Russia would definitelybecome the dominant force in the region. However, although Muradyanwas not lucky enough to see the Patriotic War in 2020, his wrongpredictions were underlined.

It should be recalled that during the Second Garabagh War, theterritories of Azerbaijan were fired with obsolete Russian weapons,cannons, and missiles. To this day, Armenian-made mines andunexploded rockets belonging to Russia are found in the affectedareas. This once again clarifies the issue that Armenia was tryingto fully own the territories it occupied in the Second Garabagh Warwith the weapons it bought from Russia.

In general, politicians like Muradyan in Armenia are unable toevaluate the current processes correctly, as they have never showna tendency towards development. For example, the delimitation anddemarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan led to many wrong ideasin Armenia. They believe that defining the borders determines theend of Armenia. This, on the other hand, ensures that Armeniacontributes to the security of the South Caucasus region along withits own future.