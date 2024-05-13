Ukraine Takes Down Russia's Alligator Helicopter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces shot down a famed Russian attack helicopter, the Ka-52 Alligator.
That's according to the Brigade press service, Ukrinform reports.
Each such aircraft costs around $16 million, the report adds.
"We thank the fighters from the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division for their performance," the report reads. Read also:
Russian army loses 1,740 more soldiers in Ukraine
Ka-52 Alligator (NATO reporting name: Hokum B) is an all-weather combat helicopter, a twin-seat variant of the Ka-50 model designed to attack armoured and unarmoured ground targets and low-speed air targets.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of the morning of May 13, Ukraine's Defense Forces have downed 350 Russian warplanes and 325 helicopters.
MENAFN13052024000193011044ID1108205231
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.