Ukraine Takes Down Russia's Alligator Helicopter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces shot down a famed Russian attack helicopter, the Ka-52 Alligator.

That's according to the Brigade press service, Ukrinform reports.

Each such aircraft costs around $16 million, the report adds.

"We thank the fighters from the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division for their performance," the report reads.

Ka-52 Alligator (NATO reporting name: Hokum B) is an all-weather combat helicopter, a twin-seat variant of the Ka-50 model designed to attack armoured and unarmoured ground targets and low-speed air targets.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of the morning of May 13, Ukraine's Defense Forces have downed 350 Russian warplanes and 325 helicopters.