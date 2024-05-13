Trump claims Biden is circled by ‘fascists’ in Oval Office

(MENAFN) In a recent campaign speech delivered in Wildwood, New Jersey, former US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on his successor, Joe Biden, alleging that the White House has been infiltrated by "enemies from within." Trump, known for his outspoken rhetoric, described Biden as "weak" and accused him of benefiting from election fraud. However, Trump went further by suggesting that it's not Biden alone but rather a circle of "fascists" surrounding him in the Oval Office.



During his address to a crowd of supporters, Trump painted a dire picture of the current administration, warning that the Democrat Party is becoming increasingly radicalized and shifting towards the extreme left. Without specifying individuals, Trump asserted that these "enemies from within" pose a greater threat to America than foreign adversaries like Russia and China.



The use of the term "fascists" by Trump reflects the heightened political polarization in the United States, with both sides of the aisle leveling accusations against each other. Interestingly, high-profile Biden supporters have previously labeled Trump and his administration with similar rhetoric. Hillary Clinton, Trump's opponent in the 2016 presidential election, likened him to a dictator and warned of his intentions to undermine democracy.



As the political divide deepens, such accusations and counter-accusations contribute to the charged atmosphere in American politics. Trump's assertion of a threat posed by "fascists" within the Biden administration adds another layer of contention to an already volatile political landscape, further fueling the ongoing debate over the direction of the country's governance and values.

