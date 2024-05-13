CIB sees major increase in profits in first quarter

(MENAFN) Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) has reported a remarkable surge in profits for the first quarter of the current year, registering a staggering 97 percent increase on an annual basis, totaling 11.9 billion pounds (approximately USD250 million). This notable upswing, compared to about 6.1 billion pounds recorded in the corresponding period last year, was primarily fueled by a substantial rise in net income profits derived from returns, commissions, and fees.



The financial disclosure published on the bank's website revealed that combined revenues during the first quarter experienced a robust 82 percent growth, reaching 21.8 billion pounds (approximately USD461.47 million). Notably, net income from returns saw a notable uptick of 73 percent year-on-year, amounting to approximately 18.8 billion pounds, compared to about 10.9 billion pounds in the same period of the preceding year.



Moreover, net income from fees and commissions witnessed a commendable increase of 30.8 percent during the first quarter of the current year, totaling around 1.57 billion pounds, up from about 1.2 billion pounds recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, as per the bank's disclosure.



The bank further elaborated that the net balance of loans and facilities surged by 15 percent during the first quarter of the current year, reaching approximately 271.64 billion pounds by the end of March. This marks a significant increase from about 235.8 billion pounds reported at the end of December last year, according to data provided by the bank.



The impressive financial performance showcased by CIB underscores its resilience and agility amidst evolving market dynamics, demonstrating its capacity to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate challenges effectively. As the banking sector continues to adapt to changing landscapes, CIB's robust growth trajectory positions it favorably to sustain momentum and deliver value to its stakeholders in the foreseeable future.

