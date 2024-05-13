Emirates Group reveals record profits, revenues for financial year 2023-2024

(MENAFN) In a significant financial milestone, the Dubai-based Emirates Group unveiled its fiscal year 2023-2024 financial report, heralding new records in profits, revenues, and cash balances. Both Emirates Airlines and dnata, subsidiaries of the Emirates Group, witnessed substantial increases in profits and revenues, a testament to the group's global expansion efforts aimed at meeting robust customer demand for its premium products and services.



The group disclosed a remarkable achievement of annual profits totaling 18.7 billion dirhams (USD5.08 billion) for the fiscal year, marking a staggering 71 percent increase from the previous year's figure of 10.9 billion dirhams (USD3 billion). Revenues for the period surged to 137.3 billion dirhams (USD37.4 billion), representing a notable 15 percent growth compared to the preceding year. Moreover, the group's cash reserves soared to an all-time high of 47.1 billion dirhams (USD12.8 billion), reflecting an impressive 11 percent increase over the previous year.



Over the span of the past two years, the Emirates Group has not only rebounded from the challenges posed by the pandemic but has also surpassed pre-pandemic levels of profitability. Total profits over this period amounted to 29.6 billion dirhams, surpassing the losses incurred during the pandemic period, which totaled 25.9 billion dirhams from 2020 to 2022.



Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, attributed this remarkable performance to the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the progressive policies and advanced systems implemented by the Dubai Government. He underscored the Emirates Group's commitment to setting new industry benchmarks, emphasizing the pivotal role played by strategic foresight and innovative governance frameworks in achieving such exceptional financial outcomes.

