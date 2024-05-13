India may finalize 10-year deal with Iran to manage Chabahar port

(MENAFN) According to a report by The Economic Times, India is poised to formalize an agreement with Iran on Monday, aimed at assuming management responsibilities for the strategically significant port of Chabahar in southeastern Iran over the next decade. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the publication indicated that Sarbananda Sonowal, India's Minister of Ports and Shipping, is anticipated to embark on a visit to Iran for the purpose of signing the agreement. As of now, the Indian government has yet to issue an official statement in response to inquiries regarding this development.



The Chabahar port project holds considerable strategic importance for India, serving as a crucial gateway for facilitating trade routes with Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asian nations. By circumventing the port of Karachi in Pakistan, India aims to establish more efficient avenues for the transportation of goods across these regions. However, progress on the development of Chabahar has been hindered by the imposition of sanctions on Iran by the United States, resulting in delays in the port's construction and operationalization.



India's anticipated agreement with Iran represents a significant milestone in advancing its strategic interests in the region, underscoring its commitment to bolstering connectivity and trade ties with neighboring countries. By assuming management control over Chabahar, India seeks to leverage its geographical proximity and economic prowess to unlock the port's full potential as a pivotal trade hub in the Gulf of Oman. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, the successful execution of this agreement is poised to reshape regional trade dynamics and strengthen India's position as a key player in the broader Indo-Pacific region.

