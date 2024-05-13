Microsoft's investment in French data centers indicates AI, cloud computing ambitions

(MENAFN) Ahead of a French investment summit, Microsoft unveiled its ambitious intention to inject four billion euros into the development of data centers in France, a move geared towards fortifying its infrastructure within the realms of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, emphasized the significance of this investment, labeling it as the company's most substantial commitment to France and among its most noteworthy foreign ventures in AI in recent times.



The focal point of this initiative is the establishment of a new Microsoft data center in eastern France, alongside expansive expansions slated for existing sites in the Paris region and near Marseille. These centers serve as vital repositories housing the requisite information servers essential for the seamless operation of cloud technologies and AI, both of which entail considerable energy consumption.



To ensure cutting-edge capabilities, the new data center will be outfitted with state-of-the-art processors boasting a capacity of up to 25,000 graphics processing units, facilitating the delivery of cloud and AI services tailored to the French market. Additionally, Microsoft is committed to achieving full reliance on renewable energy sources, including within its data centers, by the year 2025.



Smith underscored France's existing prominence in the AI landscape while asserting the country's need for robust infrastructure to further bolster its position. He articulated, "This will allow local companies to utilize this infrastructure to test their models in France," clarifying that Microsoft will refrain from leveraging this data to develop proprietary models.



Microsoft's strategic investment represents a significant milestone in fostering technological innovation and economic growth in France, aligning with broader objectives aimed at cultivating a conducive environment for digital transformation and innovation. As the company proceeds with its ambitious expansion plans, the trajectory of France's technological advancement and its standing within the global tech ecosystem stand poised for further enhancement.

