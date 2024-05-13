Prince Harry concludes Nigeria visit, focus on support for wounded servicemen

(MENAFN) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle concluded their three-day visit to Nigeria on Sunday, expressing optimism about garnering international support for wounded servicemen in one of Africa's largest countries.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Nigeria on Friday to champion the Invictus Games, a project initiated by Prince Harry aimed at rallying global support for injured troops and veterans.



"My visit is to uplift their spirit and boost their morale despite the fact that they have laid down their lives," Prince Harry made remarks while paying a courtesy visit to Uba Sani, the governor of northwest Kaduna State.



Prior to his visit, Prince Harry met with wounded troops at a military referral hospital in Kaduna, an area known for its vulnerability to terrorist, bandit, and armed gang attacks.



Concurrently, Nigerian forces are engaged in a special military operation within the state.



Moses Abiimaje, a defense journalist who provided coverage of the royal couple's visit to Kaduna, expressed anticipation that this historic visit will catalyze global support and engagement for the wounded veterans.



"Most Nigerians hope that it will culminate in global support for wounded-in-action military personnel, those who have paid the supreme price, and veterans who fought to ensure we have peace not only in Nigeria but in Africa," he informed a Turkish news agency.



On Saturday, Harry and Meghan participated in a range of activities. The Duke of Sussex took part in a volleyball match alongside injured soldiers, organized by the country's chief of defense staff, Team CDS.



Following the match, Nigerian defense chief Gen. Christopher Musa described the visit by Harry and Meghan as inspiring.



"It has been a very inspiring experience having the prince in our country. It shows a lot of people show concern about what is happening in our country and the sacrifice our troops are making to provide security to Nigerians," he declared.

