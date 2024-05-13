(MENAFN) A tragic incident unfolded in Donetsk, Russia, as a Ukrainian rocket strike targeted the Paradise café in the Kirovsky District. According to Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic, the cafe suffered a devastating "direct hit," resulting in the loss of three lives and injuring eight others. Among the casualties were a female employee and two customers, while the wounded included a child. Pushilin reported that the Ukrainian forces utilized a HIMARS multiple rocket system supplied by the United States for the attack. The impact of the strike not only caused significant damage to the café's outer wall but also shattered windows throughout the building. This horrific event occurred amidst the celebrations marking the tenth anniversary of the Donetsk People's Republic's establishment.



Pushilin condemned the attack, describing it as a cynical act of terrorism perpetrated by Ukrainian forces on the day of the republic's anniversary. The strike coincided with the scheduled start of a motor rally organized to commemorate the occasion, with numerous vehicles adorned with Russian flags assembled in a large parking lot. However, due to the threat posed by further attacks, the rally organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the event. Fortunately, none of the drivers participating in the rally were harmed during the rocket strike.



Earlier reports from the republic's Joint Center for Control and Coordination indicated that Donetsk was targeted by two projectiles fired from a multiple rocket launcher. The gravity of this assault underscores the ongoing tensions and violence plaguing the region, further exacerbating the already fragile humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine. As investigations into the incident continue, there are renewed calls for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict and ensure the safety and security of civilians caught in the crossfire.

