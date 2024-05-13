Investment of guarantee funds, Petra Authority talk about possibilities of joint collaboration

(MENAFN) In a momentous conclave between Dr. Ezzedine Kanakrieh, at the helm of the Social Security Investment Fund, and Dr. Fares Al-Braizat, leading the Board of Commissioners of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, a pivotal discourse unfolded, amplifying prospects for collaborative strides within the burgeoning tourism sector. This seminal assembly, graced by distinguished luminaries such as Dr. Hamza Aleyani, spearheading Infrastructure and Investment endeavors, and Dr. Muayad Al-Samman, presiding over the Board of Directors of the National Tourism Development Company, underscored a concerted commitment to fortifying tourism endeavors through synergistic partnerships.



Amidst the extensive deliberations, Dr. Al-Braizat was privy to an exhaustive exposition on the Social Security Investment Fund's strategic investments in the Guest House Hotel, strategically positioned at the ingress of the ancient citadel of Petra. Under the astute stewardship of the prestigious International Intercontinental Group (IHG), this hospitality bastion stands as a quintessential pillar in the region's vibrant tourism tapestry. Furthermore, updates on the ongoing expansion and rejuvenation endeavors of the Crowne Plaza Petra Hotel were unveiled, attesting to a commendable progress rate eclipsing the 90 percent mark.



A poignant juncture of the rendezvous unfolded during an immersive on-site excursion to the Crowne Plaza Petra Hotel project, where Dr. Kanakrieh exuded sanguinity regarding its impending renaissance prior to year-end. Envisaging the emergence of 200 direct employment avenues, alongside a myriad of ancillary vocational prospects spanning the tourism sphere and allied sectors, the revitalization narrative of this esteemed establishment resonates as a pivotal stride towards engendering economic resurgence and communal upliftment.



The collaborative ethos fostered between the Social Security Investment Fund and the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority heralds an epochal epoch of unified endeavors, poised to harness Jordan's opulent cultural legacy and natural splendors as catalysts for fostering sustainable tourism proliferation. As these formidable entities navigate a trajectory towards mutual prosperity, their collective synergy holds the promise of unraveling latent prospects and propelling Petra's eminence as a paragon of global tourism allure.

