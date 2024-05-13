Google provides smart search feature for iPhone users

(MENAFN) The colossal tech conglomerate Google has achieved a breakthrough by introducing the innovative smart search feature dubbed "Circle Search" or "Circle to Search" to iPhone users, who typically rely on Apple's iOS operating system, a direct competitor to Google's Android platform for smart devices. Developed by Google, this feature marks a significant step in bridging the gap between rival operating systems.



According to reports from the specialized technology platform TechCrunch, Google unveiled this cutting-edge interactive search tool in January, catering primarily to Android users. The feature empowers users to conduct searches seamlessly from any screen on their devices by either drawing a circle or selecting any part of the screen, thereby enhancing user engagement with the Google search engine across various contexts. Notably, this functionality was previously unavailable to iPhone users due to Google's limited control over the iOS ecosystem compared to its dominance in the Android realm.



To circumvent this limitation, Google ingeniously leveraged the "Action" button inherent in Apple's latest iPhone models, such as the iPhone 15 Pro, to provide a swift and intuitive means of initiating searches directly from the device's screen. This button, traditionally utilized for toggling the phone ringer, has evolved into a multifunctional tool that empowers users to customize device functionalities according to their preferences. Users can configure the Action button to trigger various actions, ranging from launching the camera or translation services to activating Focus mode or even illuminating the device's flashlight. Furthermore, users have the flexibility to assign shortcut codes to streamline tasks, such as initiating voice interactions with AI-powered conversational applications like GPT Chat.



In a strategic move, Google rolled out a dedicated shortcut code tailored specifically for iPhone users, enabling them to initiate visual searches seamlessly through the Google Lens service, thereby expanding the accessibility of advanced search capabilities to a broader audience.

