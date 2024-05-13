Meta Platforms enhances WhatsApp with ultra-dark mode

(MENAFN) The American technology company Meta Platforms has updated the social networking application WhatsApp for mobile devices with the aim of improving its appearance and facilitating browsing with the addition of an ultra-dark mode.



The application company said in a statement that over the years, its primary focus was on adding more functions and capabilities to the application, which was continuing to spread, and now it is time to improve its design.



A website that specializes in technology topics, indicated that the social media application presented its users with a new set of colors after thinking about more than 35 different colors. WhatsApp focused on deeper shades of color to reduce eye strain in low-light situations. Dark mode was the preferred option for many users, and now a feature has been added to increase the degree of darkness to make it easier to read messages.



The application also added a primary browsing button for Android operating system devices, in order to make it easier for the user to easily find what he is looking for on the application. The new navigation bar, which has already been available for some time on devices running the iOS operating system, allows the user to view conversations, updates, groups, and calls.



As is the case for WhatsApp users on iOS devices, the application has now made it easier for Android users to send photos and videos thanks to the new attachment service layout. Instead of a menu that fills the screen, users will have an expandable box that allows them to more clearly see the options available for sending media files, public opinion polls, documents, and more.

