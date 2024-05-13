The Happy People Doha Business Club Shines At Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Happy People Doha Business Club (HPD) celebrated its 5 year anniversary in style on May 9th with its first-ever Gala event, held at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel.

This Gala marked a significant milestone for the community, founded on the principles of positivity, collaboration, and, above all, happiness.

Ann Williams Jangsell, the visionary founder of HPD, expressed the essence of the group, stating,“Happy People Doha Business Club, to me, is all about sharing experiences, spreading happiness, and being genuinely helpful-introducing contacts, offering service, and believing that kindness is a superpower.”

Ann spearheaded the initiative five years ago, uniting a small group of individuals with a shared vision. Today, the HPD boasts over 250 members from more than 70 different nationalities, spanning various sectors, all bound together by their dedication to happiness, and helping to foster cross-industry business relations.

In a landscape often characterized by competition and division, the HPD stands out as a beacon of positivity, proving that happiness, personal connection, and helping on another.

This Gala served as a testament to the strength of the HPD community and the transformative power of positivity.

From the enchanting ambiance created by Attraction Events to the exquisite floral arrangements by F&H Roses, every detail was meticulously curated to ensure a memorable evening.

A highlight of the evening was the presence of distinguished ambassadors and representatives from various countries, including the Ambassador of Sweden to Qatar, H E Gautam Bhattacharyya; the Ambassador of Moldavia to Qatar, Lulian Grigorit; the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Qatar, H E Ferdinand Lahnstein; the Ambassador of Switzerland to Qatar, H E Florence Tinguely Mattli; the Ambassador of the Philippines to Qatar, H E Lillibeth Pono; the Ambassador of Ecuador to Qatar, H E Pascual del Cioppo.