QIB Announces New Millionaire Of Misk Account Draw

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, continues to reward its customers and announces the new Misk Millionaire of the 7th edition of the Misk Account Draw. QIB revealed Fawzeya Abdulrahman Al-Shaikh as the new QAR 1 Million winner, in the presence of official representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with QIB officials.

The Misk Account Draw, known for its substantial prize pool rewards, celebrates the financial success of its customers by awarding four individuals with QR1m each year. Additionally, four customers receive a monthly prize of QR50,000 while 15 customers selected weekly, receive QR10,000 each. With a total of 832 winners sharing a prize pool of QR14.2m, the Misk Account Draw remains the largest cash prize ever awarded in Qatar. QIB has awarded 396 of weekly and monthly winners since the start of the 7th edition in November 2023. Commenting on her win, Fawzeya Abdulrahman Al-Shaikh said:“I would like to express my gratitude to QIB for granting me the opportunity to become one of the millionaires. The Misk Account offers a chance to both accumulate savings and get the opportunity to win cash rewards. I encourage everyone to consider opening a Misk saving account and participating in the Misk Account draw to seize this opportunity.”

D. Anand, QIB's General Manager of the Personal Banking Group, extended his warmest congratulations to the new millionaire, saying:“We are pleased to announce our new Misk Millionaire, Fawzeya Abdulrahman Al-Shaikh. The Misk saving account reflects our commitment to empowering financial wellness and incentivizes saving while offering the potential for rewarding cash prizes. We are committed to keep rewarding our customers with exciting prizes and benefits in the future.”