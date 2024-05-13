Fuheis Municipality, ILO Collaborate On Local Development Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Fuheis, May 13 (Petra) -- The municipality of Fuheis has entered into a collaborative agreement with the International Labor Organization (ILO) to embark on a joint project aimed at fostering employment opportunities through labor-intensive infrastructure initiatives for the sixth phase, with funding amounting to JD210 thousand from the German Development Bank.Mayor Omar Akrush, speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday, underscored the significance of this partnership, highlighting its dual purpose of spearheading local projects while concurrently providing essential support to communities within the region. Immediate action is set to be taken to commence the implementation of various aspects of the agreement, encompassing the construction of sidewalks, drainage systems, tree planting initiatives, and the paving of public squares.Akrush emphasized the anticipated positive ripple effects of this collaboration on the local populace, elucidating that it will culminate in the establishment of secure pedestrian pathways, the enhancement of green spaces, and the meticulous landscaping of the area. Additionally, the construction of sidewalks will serve to fortify public safety measures.Leveraging this initiative, the municipality aims to address public interests comprehensively, while also generating temporary employment opportunities geared towards supporting the region's youth demographic.