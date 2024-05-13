Russian's Kazanforum 2024 To Kick Off In Tatarstan On Tues.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCO, May 13 (KUNA) -- The (Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2024) in its 15th edition will be held in Tatarstan, Russia, on Tuesday with representatives from 50 countries, experts, and international specialists in the field of Economy, and Islamic financing.

The Forum, held at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center, will organize 140 working sessions to discuss economic partnerships between Russia and Islamic countries, in the presence of more than 1,000 participants, including businessmen and investors from the Middle East and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

Participants will discuss issues of Islamic finance, halal industry, international cooperation, logistics services, industry, sustainable development, and environmental, social and institutional governance.

The discussion will also focus on information technology, innovation, investment, media issues, youth entrepreneurship, small and medium-sized companies, women's issues, education, medicine, sports, tourism and other topics.

Other activities will be held on the sidelines of the Forum celebrating the 15th anniversary since establishing the Forum back in 2009, in which representatives of the media, heads of news agencies of the OIC countries, and the Russian Federation, and heads of major broadcasting organizations participate in.

The Economic Forum is a leading international platform to discuss issues of cooperation and implementation of joint projects.

It is one of the three largest international economic forums held annually in Russia, along with the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. (end)

dan













MENAFN13052024000071011013ID1108205087