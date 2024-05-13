Indo Turkey Film And Cultural Forum Launched By Ambassador Firat Sunel

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a bid to foster deeper cultural ties and enhance bilateral relations between India and Turkey, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in collaboration with the Embassy of Turkey, inaugurated the Indo Turkey Film and Cultural Forum. The ceremonial launch took place amidst great enthusiasm at the International Headquarters of ICMEI, located within the vibrant premises of Marwah Studios, Noida Film City.



His Excellency Firat Sunel, the esteemed Ambassador of Turkey to India, graced the occasion with his presence, marking a significant moment in the cultural exchange between the two nations. The event witnessed the unveiling of the official poster of the Indo Turkey Film and Cultural Forum, symbolizing the commencement of a promising partnership dedicated to nurturing artistic and cultural bonds.



Expressing his delight at the collaboration, H.E. Firat Sunel remarked, "We are happy to join hands with ICMEI and initiate a forum aimed at infusing new vigor into our already robust relationship with India." The Ambassador conveyed his optimism for the future endeavors of the forum, emphasizing the plethora of innovative ideas poised to invigorate the Indo-Turkish relations.



"We are full of ideas as to how we will proceed to bring a new energy into the relationship between India and Turkey," remarked H.E. Firat Sunel. He further elaborated on the strategic plans crafted to synergize efforts with the Embassy of Turkey, ensuring the promotion and deepening of bilateral relations through cultural exchange initiatives.



The Indo Turkey Film and Cultural Forum is set to become a dynamic platform for cultural exchange, with plans underway to organize a series of cultural events aimed at showcasing the rich tapestry of relations between the two countries. These events will serve as vibrant showcases of the diverse cultural heritage and artistic expressions that bind India and Turkey together.



As the Indo Turkey Film and Cultural Forum embarks on its journey, it holds the promise of fostering greater understanding, collaboration, and friendship between the people of India and Turkey through the universal language of art and culture.



