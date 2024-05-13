(MENAFN- DailyFX) ast: Key Resistance Levels to Watch as US CPI Looms Skip to Content News & Analysis at your fingertips. We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.

You can learn more about our cookie policy here , or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here .

Englis 日本 Free Trading Guides Subscribe Please try again Free Trading Guides Subscribe to Our Newsletter Please try again

Market News



Market Overview



Real-time News



Economic Calendar



Market Themes



EUR/USD News



Gold News

Oil - US Crude News Recent Market News Headlines May 13, 2024 AUD/USD Forecast: Key Resistance Levels to Watch as US CPI Looms May 12, 2024 Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro and Sterling Ahead of US CPI May 12, 2024 US Dollar's Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Free Guide Introduction to Forex News Trading

Analysis



Technical Analysis



Analyst Picks



Forecasts



Market Outlook

DailyFX TV Recent Trading Strategies Headlines May 11, 2024 Gold Breaks Higher, Silver Rallies and Continues its Multi-Month Outperformance May 11, 2024 Euro Weekly Forecast: Euro Holds up but US Data May Change the Outlook May 10, 2024 The UK Returns to Growth and US CPI to Drive Markets Next Week Free Guide The Fundamentals of Range Trading

Currencies



EUR/USD



GBP/USD



AUD/USD



USD/JPY



All currencies

Major currency pairs Recent Currencies Headlines May 13, 2024 AUD/USD Forecast: Key Resistance Levels to Watch as US CPI Looms May 12, 2024 Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro and Sterling Ahead of US CPI May 12, 2024 US Dollar's Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD May 11, 2024 Euro Weekly Forecast: Euro Holds up but US Data May Change the Outlook

Commodities



Oil - US Crude



Gold



Silver



Natural Gas



All commodities

Major commodities Recent Commodities Headlines May 12, 2024 Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro and Sterling Ahead of US CPI May 11, 2024 Gold Breaks Higher, Silver Rallies and Continues its Multi-Month Outperformance May 10, 2024 Gold, Silver Update: Can Precious Metals Maintain the Bid in the Coming Week? May 9, 2024 Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook

Stocks



Wall Street



US 500



US Tech 100



FTSE 100



All stocks

Major stock indices Recent Stocks Headlines May 10, 2024 FTSE 100 joined by DAX 40 in setting new record high while S&P 500 also rallies May 10, 2024 UK Growth Surges, Sterling Underpinned, FTSE 100 Prints a Fresh High May 9, 2024 Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook May 9, 2024 BoE Holds Rates Steady: Inflation Outlook and Vote Split Hint at June Cut

Crypto



Bitcoin



Ethereum



Litecoin



All cryptocurrencies

Major cryptocurrencies Recent Cryptocurrencies Headlines May 5, 2024 Markets Week Ahead: Markets Risk-On, BoE Decision, Gold, Nasdaq, Bitcoin Apr 15, 2024 Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally on Hong Kong Spot ETF Approval Rumors Apr 8, 2024 Bitcoin (BTC) Nears New All-Time High as Halving Event Looms, Coinbase (COIN) Benefits Apr 3, 2024 Market Q2 Forecasts: US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Oil, Bitcoin, Yen, Equities Outlooks

Tools



Rates



Earnings Calendar



Sentiment



DNA FX



Economic Calendar



Live Chart



Support & Resistance

View All Tools Free Guide How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading Trading Tools Rates Live forex rates at a glance Earnings Calendar Keep track of companies that are about to announce their earnings Sentiment Discover who is going long and short DNA FX Check what kind of trader you are Economic Calendar Explore key global events on the horizon Live Chart Latest price data across forex and major assets Support & Resistance View S&R levels for forex, commodities and indices View All Tools Calendars Economic Calendar Search Search results No entries matching your query were found.

MENAFN13052024000076011015ID1108205066