Olena Zelenska On Visit To Serbia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are visiting Serbia.

The First Lady said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The first day of my visit to Serbia was dedicated to cultural diplomacy projects. Together with the First Lady of Serbia, Tamara Vučić, the Foreign Ministers of our countries, Dmytro Kuleba and Marko Đurić, we opened a Ukrainian bookshelf in the Belgrade Library and later a Ukrainian audio guide in the Belgrade Fortress," Zelenska said.

She underscored that these projects "are primarily about unity, about mutual deeper understanding of the history of our peoples." The First Lady of Ukraine thanked everyone who contributed to these projects.

As reported, a Ukrainian audio guide has been launched in the Gallen-Kallela Museum in Espoo, Finland.

Photo: Tanjug