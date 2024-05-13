One Killed, Three Injured In Russian Shelling Of Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, one person was killed and three others were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Sumy region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police.

Russian invaders shelled 24 settlements in the Sumy region in the past day. A total of 210 strikes were recorded.

As a result of the enemy attacks, one man was killed and three others were wounded. Six private households and three cars were damaged.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night and morning of May 13, Russian troops fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements of Bilopillia and Krasnopillia communities in the Sumy region.