Construction Works Starts In Mahruzlu, Zilanli Villages Of Gubadli

Reconstruction has commenced in the villages of Mahruzlu andZilanlı in Qubadli district, Azernews reports,citing the Recovery, Construction, and Management Service inJabrayil, Qubadli, and Zangilan.

Based on the master plan of both villages, land works have beencompleted, house foundations have been laid, and concrete works areunderway.

It has been reported that the village of Mahruzlu in the Qubadlidistrict is located 19 kilometres from the district centre. Thetotal planned area of the village is 197 hectares. In the firstphase, the construction of 190 houses and the resettlement of 836people are planned on an area of 40.27 hectares. The village isalso planned to have a school building, kindergarten,administrative building, community centre, multifunctionalbuilding, market complex, sports-health centre, medical point,ceremony hall, and tea house.

It is noted that construction has also begun in the village ofZilanlı in Qubadli. This village is located 20 kilometres from thedistrict centre, and its total area is 180.04 hectares. In thefirst phase, the construction of 193 houses and the resettlement of926 people are planned on an area of 43.5 hectares. The villagewill also have a school building, kindergarten, family-healthcentre, administrative building, community centre, and sportscentre.

The houses to be built in both villages will be two-room,three-room, four-room, and five-room. It is planned to complete theconstruction works of the first phase in both villages by the endof this year and to arrange the first migration to the constructedhouses.