Training On Climate Changes And COP Holds For 100 Ngos

The official opening ceremony of the training on "ClimateChanges and COP" was held, Azernews reports.

Representatives from 100 NGOs are participating in the trainingfor NGOs jointly organised by the Agency for State Support toNon-Governmental Organizations and the Development and DiplomacyInstitute of ADA University.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tural Aliyev, the head of theNGOs work sector of the Presidential Administration's work andcommunication department, said that today the state of Azerbaijanis seriously preparing for COP29, global climate changes. As thetopic of COP is very broad and requires proper information from thepublic, a new direction in increasing knowledge in this field isvery important: "Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev,Azerbaijan has gained great respect and prestige in the world withits steps that influence global politics. Helping small islandstates that are at risk of being submerged due to climate change isone of the main global initiatives of Azerbaijan as a COP29country. Azerbaijan also calls on the warring states to join the"COP ceasefire" initiative, lay down their arms, and come to thenegotiating table. In this sense, COP29 is also a message of peaceto the world. It is gratifying that Azerbaijani NGOs take intoaccount all these challenges and spectrums in their activities andencourage their partners and world states to submit BilateralTransparency Reports (BTRs), which are one of the importantdocuments for the COP, on time."

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimovhighly appreciated the training on "Climate Changes and COP"organised jointly by ADA University and the State Support Agencyfor NGOs.

Aygun Aliyeva, executive director of the State Support Agencyfor NGOs, said that the agency will continue to implement importantprograms for increasing the knowledge and skills of NGOs.

It should be noted that in the professional training organisedat ADA, NGOs will become familiar with the concepts of climatechange, the main trends and manifestations in this field, and themain provisions of the UN Framework Convention on ClimateChange.

At the end, certificates will be given to the trainingparticipants.