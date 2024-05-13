Nissan Prevails in Final Judgement by Dubai Court of Cassation

(MENAFN- Edelman)

Dubai, UAE (13 May 2024) – Nissan Motor Corporation has welcomed a final judgment from Dubai’s highest court, ruling in its favour and concluding a legal dispute initiated by a former distribution partner, Al Dahana FZCO.

Al Dahana FZCO had lodged various claims against Nissan following the end of their joint business venture in the Middle East (Nissan Gulf FZCO) in 2019. In June 2022, the Dubai Court of Appeal issued a comprehensive judgment favouring Nissan, dismissing all of Al Dahana’s claims against Nissan. Subsequently, in November 2022, the Dubai Court of Appeal issued another ruling in Nissan’s favour, fully dismissing the case against it.

The Dubai Court of Appeal’s judgement was upheld by the Dubai Court of Cassation, which rendered a final decision on April 30th, 2024, in favour of Nissan.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA - Nissan, INFINITI, said: “We welcome this judgement from the Dubai Court of Cassation, which maintains our position that we had acted properly and complied with all our contractual obligations. Throughout these proceedings, we remained confident and cemented our trust in the Dubai judicial system.

The Middle East remains pivotal for Nissan, and we are proud of our heritage in the region which spans 30 years of operations and a long-standing legacy of dedicated service to our valued customers. Together with our esteemed partners and committed workforce, we are excited about what the future holds for Nissan in the region.”





