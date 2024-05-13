Undefeated lightweight sensation Bader “The Master” Al-Dherat to headline “Rising Stars Arabia 4” on May 25th in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE – April 2024: The spotlight shines on Arabian undefeated fighters at the "Rising Stars Arabia 4" event, promising to be the most thrilling card yet. Bader “The Master” Al-Dherat (10-0, 8 KOs), the rising star of Arab boxing, will headline the fourth edition and most stacked top-to-bottom card yet of the Rising Stars Arabia (RSA) series, on Saturday, 25 May, at Space 42 Arena in Abu Dhabi. This fight has the potential to be a career-defining moment for many Arab fighters on this card, with the opportunity to solidify their undefeated records.

A fast-rising 23-year-old, Al-Dherat[ headlined the inaugural RSA event last September, when he stopped Jose Paez Gonzalez in the fifth round. This exciting knockout artist has gained invaluable exposure fighting on pay-per-view cards like Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua II and Jake Paul-Tommy Fury. Al-Dherat’s dedication to his pro boxing career led him to relocate from his native Jordan to Dubai three years ago, where he could access the facilities to grow and improve as a professional.

In the 10-round main event, Al-Dherat will put his undefeated record on the line against Orlando Mosquera (13-2-1, 2 KOs), the former International Boxing Federation (IBF) super lightweight champion. Mosquera has already defeated a previously unbeaten prospect like Al-Dherat, 12-0 Ruben Nestor Neri Munoz, a year ago by a 10-round unanimous decision. Munoz is 10-1-1 in his last 12 fights.

Moroccan super featherweight Moussa Gholam (21-1, 13 KOs) has won two in a row since losing for the first time as a pro in December of 2022 to Elnur Samedov (14-1) by 10-round split decision. Gholam, who is a former WBC Youth Silver and WBO Inter-Continental super featherweight title holder, is fighting his way back into the top 15 world ratings.

Gholam faces Angel “Humildad” Rodriguez (21-3, 11 KOs), a former World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecentro Lightweight Champion from Venezuela, in the 10-round co-featured event.

Undefeated Indian welterweight Faizan Anwar (17-0, 9 KOs) meets his toughest test to date when he takes on Murali Erdogan (15-2, 1 KO), a 2017 French National Champion, in a 10-rounder. The 22-year-old-Anwar, a slick southpaw boxer who was the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in India, moved to Dubai in 2022 in order to enhance his boxing career as a member of Round 10 Boxing.

Another undefeated fighter, UAE super flyweight Sultan Al Nuaimi (11-0, 7 KOs), risks his undefeated record in a 10-round match versus Muhsin Kizota (20-4, 12 KOs), of Tanzania. The 30-year-old Nuaimi is a two-time national champion as an amateur and also became the first boxer in the UAE’s history to win a bout at the Asian Games.

UAE’s most experienced pro boxer, super featherweight Fahad “Kid Emirati” Al Bloushi (14-1, 3 KOs), will be riding a 13-fight win streak into his eight-round match against Ibrahim “The Puncher” Makubi (11-2-1, 6 KOs), of Tanzania.

Unbeaten Egyptian welterweight Marwan Mohamad Madboly (3-0, 2 KOs) steps up for a dangerous challenge against the experienced, southpaw Filipino brawler Rimar “Terminator” Metuda (17-8-1, 11 KOs), in a six-round fight. Madboy’s fellow countryman, super featherweight Mostafa Mohammed Fahmi Komsan (2-0, 2 KOs), takes on Hamza Rguibi (2-1, 1 KO), of Morocco.

Also fighting on the undercard, each in four-round bouts, is Kuwait super welterweight Eissa Eidan (1-0, 0 KOs) vs. Pakistan’s Shahzada Sohail (0-4), Syrian heavyweight Kenan Marai (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Afghanistan’s pro-debuting Ahmadzai Abdulahi, United Kingdom flyweight Tony “Lightning Junior” Curtis (6-1, 3 KOs) vs. India’s Ismailulah Khan (1-1, 1 KO), and Saudi Arabian super lightweight Sulaiman Abbar (2-0, 2 KOs vs. V Bharany (3-1, 1 KO).

Four scheduled 10-round bouts on the Rising Stars Arabia 4 (RSA4) card will be streamed live, starting at 8 pm UAEST, on DAZN and ESPN Knockout. RSA4 is promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports and hosted in Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The RSA series, the first of its kind showcases the exciting potential of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as emerging boxing hubs, is sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission and headed by Jose Mohen.

AAM Seddiqi Sports has been promoting and managing boxers in this region for 10 years. It boasts a growing stable of more than 30 gifted regional and global talents. Its events have included five world title shows, broadcast globally on ESPN, Sky Sports, and other major networks.





