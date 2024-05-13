Expo Centre Sharjah partners with Magnati and PayRow to offer digital payment services for exhibitors and visitors

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, May 12, 2024

Expo Centre Sharjah has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Magnati and PayRow Payment, leading digital payment solutions and service providers.

The partnership underscores Expo Centre Sharjah's unwavering commitment to boosting digital transformation in the UAE’s exhibition and events industry, offering cutting-edge payment services to elevate the experiences of both exhibitors and visitors and enhance their engagement in the Centre’s events and activities.

The agreement signing ceremony took place at Expo Centre Sharjah, with HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Ghanim Eid Bin Wogayeh, Chief executive officer of PayRow Payment, and Imad Ahmed Abdulwahab, Managing Director and Head of Business Development and Government Payment Solutions at Magnati, in the presence of officials from both sides.

Under the agreement, exhibitors and attendees will enjoy access to a diverse array of advanced electronic payment services, including payment processing in sales, marketing, and financial transfers.

Expo Centre Sharjah will be equipped with state-of-the-art devices, marking their debut in sales and purchases operations for exhibitors and visitors, along with new applications and programs to facilitate payment transactions.

On this Occasion, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa affirmed that the agreement aligns with Expo Sharjah's continuous pursuit to deliver the best possible experience for exhibitors and visitors by offering the latest technological innovations and digital payment solutions.

He noted that the move aimed at providing numerous benefits and enhancing the exhibition sector’s operational efficiency while enriching the experience for both visitors and exhibitors.

“This stems from our recognition of the importance of keeping pace with advancements in the rapidly evolving world of financial technology and electronic payment services, which are contributing to facilitating sales and purchase processes for both visitors and exhibitors”, Al Midfa said.

He added: “By leveraging these flexible payment services, we aim to enhance the effectiveness of exhibitions and events hosted or organised by the Centre, thereby boosting sales operations and maximizing the benefits for both exhibitors and visitors.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ghanim Eid bin Wogayeh, Chief executive officer of PayRow Payment, said: “We are delighted to sign this agreement with Expo Centre Sharjah, a pivotal hub for exhibitions in the region. Every year, the Centre hosts a myriad of local, regional, and international events and includes national pavilions for many of the world’s leading countries in various industries. Through our strategic partner, we can provide the latest technologies in FinTech and simplify the customer journey.”

For his part, Imad Abdalwahab, MD & Head of Government Solutions – Magnati, said: “As we embark on this momentous occasion of our strategic collaboration with Expo Centre Sharjah, I am thrilled to unveil our groundbreaking partnership with PayRow. Together, we are redefining the exhibition landscape by offering exhibitors and visitors a fully immersive and seamless cashless payment experience.”





