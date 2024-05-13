Media Figures: Sultan Of Oman Visit To Kuwait Reflects Strong Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Enezi

KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq Al-Said state visit to Kuwait is reflective of the strength of ties between Kuwait and Oman, said Kuwaiti media figure on Monday.

The figures told KUNA in separate interviews that the visit would help bolster ties and also exchange views and collaborate on matters pertaining to the region and the world.

In this regard the Editor-in-Chief of Al-Seyassah (politics) and Arab Times newspapers Ahmad Al-Jaralah lauded the exemplary ties linking the two countries.

The visit would help bolster relations, indicated Al-Jarallah who indicated that the strength of relations was reflected in 1990 when Iraq invaded Kuwait for which Oman stood strongly opposed to this heinous act.

The two countries shared mutual vision concerning issues of joint GCC cooperation as well as matter of regional and international importance, he said, reiterating that the visit would help further enhance Kuwaiti and Omani joint cooperation.

Editor-in-Chief of Al-Wasat (the center) Adnan Al-Wazzan shared similar sentiments, saying that the relations were deeply rooted in mutual cooperation and brother aspirations.

Both leaderships were keen on boost cooperation in various domains namely commerce and the economy, he asserted, pointing out the latest joint venture seen in the opening of Al-Duqm refinery and petrochemical complex in Oman was an example of fruitful cooperation.

He revealed that his newspaper had chosen Sultan Haitham as public figure of the year in 2019 with the daily dedicating a whole section showcasing his meetings with Kuwaiti leaders and figures throughout the year.

On his part, Deputy Chief-In-Editor of Al-Qabas (the light) newspaper Abdullah Al-Mudhaf affirmed the importance of the latest visit for Kuwaiti-Omani relations.

He mentioned that the latest visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Oman back in February and the opening of Al-Duqm refinery, with a production capacity of 230,000 barrels per day, displayed both countries keenness of cooperation as well as the strength of GCC unity.

The state visit would be another milestone in the illustrious Kuwaiti Omani relations and would boost ties between the two countries, he affirmed. (end) ae