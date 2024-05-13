Goldman Sachs adjusts Egypt's inflation prediction amid economic dynamics

(MENAFN) Goldman Sachs, a prominent American bank, has revised its projections for Egypt's inflation rate, anticipating a decline to approximately 22 percent on an annual basis by the end of the current year. This adjustment comes in contrast to previous estimates of 20 percent, reflecting a response to a notable uptick in inflation experienced in Egypt last February.
In a research note, Goldman Sachs elucidated the rationale behind its updated inflation expectations, citing factors such as the recent surge in inflation and the subsequent anticipation of a gradual deceleration in the inflation trajectory over the forthcoming months. The bank underscores its commitment to monitoring economic indicators closely to inform its projections accurately.
Furthermore, the bank anticipates a mitigation of pressures stemming from the recent effective appreciation of Egypt's exchange rate in the parallel market. Additionally, it foresees a reduction in supply chain bottlenecks and the stabilization of inflation expectations within the context of a tighter monetary policy. These factors, as reported by the Arab World News Agency, contribute to Goldman Sachs' revised outlook on Egypt's inflation dynamics.
Looking ahead to 2025, Goldman Sachs envisions a continuation of price deflation trends and anticipates further constraints on demand pressures. These projections are set against the backdrop of ongoing monetary policy measures and the implementation of a more stringent financial policy in the foreseeable future. The bank's outlook reflects a nuanced understanding of the evolving economic landscape in Egypt and its implications for inflationary trends and monetary policy responses.
MENAFN13052024000045015682ID1108204971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.