Goldman Sachs adjusts Egypt's inflation prediction amid economic dynamics

(MENAFN) Goldman Sachs, a prominent American bank, has revised its projections for Egypt's inflation rate, anticipating a decline to approximately 22 percent on an annual basis by the end of the current year. This adjustment comes in contrast to previous estimates of 20 percent, reflecting a response to a notable uptick in inflation experienced in Egypt last February.



In a research note, Goldman Sachs elucidated the rationale behind its updated inflation expectations, citing factors such as the recent surge in inflation and the subsequent anticipation of a gradual deceleration in the inflation trajectory over the forthcoming months. The bank underscores its commitment to monitoring economic indicators closely to inform its projections accurately.



Furthermore, the bank anticipates a mitigation of pressures stemming from the recent effective appreciation of Egypt's exchange rate in the parallel market. Additionally, it foresees a reduction in supply chain bottlenecks and the stabilization of inflation expectations within the context of a tighter monetary policy. These factors, as reported by the Arab World News Agency, contribute to Goldman Sachs' revised outlook on Egypt's inflation dynamics.



Looking ahead to 2025, Goldman Sachs envisions a continuation of price deflation trends and anticipates further constraints on demand pressures. These projections are set against the backdrop of ongoing monetary policy measures and the implementation of a more stringent financial policy in the foreseeable future. The bank's outlook reflects a nuanced understanding of the evolving economic landscape in Egypt and its implications for inflationary trends and monetary policy responses.

