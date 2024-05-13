(MENAFN- Baystreet) Get Bullish on AppLovin and The Trade Desk

GXO Opens up New Distribution Hub for ConairSinclair Ponders Unloading StationsNovavax, Sanofi Sign the Deal to Commercialize COVID ShotAMC Plunges on Q1 Figures Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Monday, May 13, 2024

3 Speculative Stocks: Redfin, iRobot, and This One

Stocks may only fall for so long before rebounding. Last week, Redfin (RDFN) added $0.75 to close at $7.15. It unexpectedly raised its Q2 revenue guidance.

In the first quarter, Redfin posted a net income of -$66.8 million. Its adjusted EBITDA of -$27.6 million did not deter buyers. Redfin's revenue increased, benefiting from strong performance from each of its business segments.

In Q2, Redfin expects revenue growing by between 4% and 8%. However, it expects to lose between $28 million - $34 million. Traders will ride the rebound but would not hold the stock for the long term.

iRobot (IRBT), which Amazon (AMZN) is no longer buying, posted a $1.53 EPS loss. Shares gained 20.65% last week on a relief rally. Short-sellers bet against the stock for too long, holding a 30.64% short float. This is similar to the short squeeze on Zim Integrated Shipping (ZIM). ZIM stock gained 36.6% last week.

Sea Ltd. (SE) is the third speculative stock to consider. The Singapore-based e-commerce firm will post results on May 14, 2024. Barclays set an $85 price target, expecting gross merchandise volume to continue growing. It grew by 28% in the fourth quarter.

After SE stock rallied in 2024, cautious investors might want to wait until after the earnings report. Investors already priced in high expectations on its results.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks