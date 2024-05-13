Met Predicts Mainly Dry Weather In J&K From May 14

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that while there is possibility of isolated light to very light rain and gusty winds of 20 to 30 kts at a few places today, mainly dry weather is expected from May 14-18.

On May 19, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/thunder at few places towards afternoon. From May 20-23, he said, generally dry weather is expected.

Regarding temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.9°C against 12.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 9.0°C against 10.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.5°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against 10.2°C and it was 2.4°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 6.2°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 3.5°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 1.5°C and it was normal for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 19.9°C against 19.3°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 4.1°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 10.2°C, Batote 10.6°C and Bhaderwah 8.2°C, he said.

