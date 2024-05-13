Hospitality PAAS, Quendoo, Launches Partnership With Albena Resort

(MENAFN- Pressat) Quendoo is proud to announce partnership with Albena Resort , the largest hotel group in the Balkans consisting of 38 hotels.

Co-Founder, Christophe Gater, said 'our cutting-edge Booking Engine has enabled Albena to dramatically modernise their direct booking functionality for guests. We have huge expectations for their growth in revenue and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership together'.

Quendoo has landed this landmark account during a period of rapid growth and on the cusp of its second round of Venture Capital financing.

