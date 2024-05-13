Fiber Testers For Installing & Maintenance: Intec Presents ARGUS® F-Series At ANGA COM

(MENAFN- Pressat) Lüdenscheid, May 2024 - intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH, the German innovation leader in the field of telecommunications measurement technology, is presenting the ARGUS® F-Series at this year's ANGA COM in Cologne, Europe's leading business platform for broadband and content providers. The ARGUS® F-Series is a family of fiber testers specifically designed for the installing and maintenance of optical networks such as GPON and XGS-PON, consisting of the ARGUS® F200, ARGUS®F240 and ARGUS® F300.

The ARGUS® F-Series devices reliably test on GPON and XGS-PON interfaces in the top quality you have come to expect. The selective 5-fold power meter of the ARGUS® F200 basic tester can be switched into an existing PON connection in through mode, allowing the optical levels on the different downstream (OLT) and upstream (ONT) wavelengths for GPON, XGS-PON and a video overlay to be precisely determined simultaneously via five separate filters. This allows other transmitters that may be on the line (alien ONT) to be detected. In addition, the PON ID can be read out from the PLOAM message. A PLOAM monitor scans all ONU IDs and serial numbers of ONTs connected to a PON branch.

The ARGUS® F300 and ARGUS® F240 fiber testers can also perform a complete ONT simulation with IP and performance tests up to 10 Gbit/s on GPON and XGS-PON and provide many other test functions such as WLAN Analyzer, triple play tests such as VoIP, IPTV and data tests in the form of upload/downloads, ping and traceroute as well as iperf or high-performance IP speed tests directly on the fiber or Ethernet.

The ARGUS® F300 also has an OTDR that measures the line and event attenuation and, together with the propagation time of the reflected pulse, can determine the line length, splices and connectors. It is the only device in the world that combines OTDR and selective OPM and can also determine and display the PON ID and XGS-PON ID.

The SFP slot can be used, among other things, for the deployment of Active Ethernet (AON), as is often the case in FTTH installations. In addition, the Fiber Inspection Tool can be connected via USB, which detects scratches and defects on optical fibers and displays them as a video image and in tabular form.

We cordially invite you to visit us at ANGA COM 2024 in Cologne from May 14 - 16. See the latest ARGUS®fiber testers in action and discover how our technologies can support your work in the field of fiber optic networks.

