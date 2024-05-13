Dac Is Back: António Takes The Chequered Flag To Make It Three Wins In Berlin

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



António Flix da Costa secures a historic third win at Tempelhof and earns the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team its first victory on home turf.

Da Costa defended early competition from the Jaguar TCS Racing machines, utilising strategic ATTACK MODE activations and propelling himself to victory after a late-braking manoeuvre.

Leaving the German capital, Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing dominates the standings with a substantial 45-point lead, ahead of da Costa's teammate Wehrlein and Round 10 podium-sitter Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues in two weeks' time for Rounds 11 and 12 of the 2024 Shanghai E-Prix.

Berlin, Riyadh, Dubai. Sun. 12 May 2024 – António Flix da Costa clinched the win in Round 10 at the 2024 SUN MINIMEAL Berlin E-Prix making him the only driver to have won three times at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit. His win also secured Porsche's inaugural victory on home turf in Formula E.

Da Costa took an early lead during the initial flurry of ATTACK MODE activations, with Porsche's cars strategically positioned and collaborating through much of the opening half of the race. Throughout the 38-lap race, da Costa successfully defended relentless pressure from Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy of Jaguar, the latter being the victor of Saturday's Round 9.

On Lap 31, Evans surged to the forefront after a brief pause prompted by Porsche's new Taycan FIA Safety Car. However, he still had one of his two 50kW ATTACK MODE boosts remaining for deployment in the final phase. Employing a late-braking manoeuvre into the hairpin, da Costa managed to overpower Evans, compelling the New Zealander to overshoot the turn.

Subsequently, Oliver Rowland, advancing from 16th on the grid, followed da Costa's lead, yet was unable to intensify the pressure as Cassidy manoeuvred past his teammate into third place as the laps dwindled, relentlessly hounding Rowland.

This strategic reshuffle allowed da Costa to surge ahead, maintaining a comfortable lead and ultimately seeing the chequered flag – his first victory since Cape Town 2023. Da Costa's victory in Berlin brings the total number of race winners this season to eight, in just 10 rounds of Season 10 so far.

Further behind da Costa, Cassidy executed a last-minute move on Rowland to secure second place, clinching the fastest lap in the process. Rowland snatched third after a challenging starting position, ahead of Tag Heuer Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein, who valiantly battled reigning champion Jake Dennis (Andretti) for fourth.

Cassidy's teammate Evans finished the race in sixth position, while Jehan Daruvala of Maserati MSG Racing delivered an impressive seventh-place finish, marking a personal best Formula E result for the Indian driver, after navigating through the pack from 13th.

19-year-old Taylor Barnard of NEOM McLaren Formula E showcased remarkable prowess by climbing from 18th to eighth at the finish line in his full debut weekend in the series. Joel Eriksson (Envision Racing) also achieved his best result to date with a ninth-place finish, while Jean-Éric Vergne (DS PENSKE) rounded off the top ten.

Cassidy will leave Berlin with a substantial 45-point haul and assumes the top position in the standings with 140 points, ahead of Wehrlein's 124. Rowland occupies third place with 118 points. Jaguar TCS Racing leads the Teams' standings with 237 points, followed by TAG Heuer Porsche in second place with 183.

António Flix da Costa, No. 13, Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E, said:

“It just feels great to win at a home race for Porsche, it's amazing. We've got so many guests here: so many people who work in the factory that don't normally get to come to the races, our Board members are here, so it's definitely a special one.

“Honestly, it's been a tough start to the season and we've been building a really good momentum, always closing the gap to the championship leaders and it feels good to take this one. You have to work hard when things aren't right, but when you have the right people around you it makes it a little bit easier. I want to dedicate to this to my engineer's father-in-law who passed away this week, so it's for him and his family.”

Nick Cassidy, No. 37, Jaguar TCS Racing, said:

“Ultimately, it's been a great weekend for us. I feel sorry for Mitch [Evans], he lost out a bit, but I feel like we both could've maybe had a bit of a better race. We try to work together – that sometimes works, it sometimes doesn't, but we gave it our best. It was an eventful race but ultimately it's been a fantastic weekend. I'm proud of my guys and girls. We turned things around a bit overnight and had a really fast package today – it has been a really good day. António drove fantastically today and when he picked up the pace at the end, I thought he was quicker than us as well, so a really deserved win and I'm so happy for him.

“For the title fight, we've just got to keep doing what we're doing. The team's done an amazing job, I'm really enjoying it and I'm really proud to be driving for Jaguar TCS Racing.”

Oliver Rowland, No. 22, Nissan Formula E Team, said:

“Yesterday's strategy was obviously to try and get quickly to the front, and today it was slightly different because we knew everybody might copy. So, for the first five laps we stayed calm and then we went on a mission – again it was a bit like I arrived at the front and it was a little bit too quick, but it's a super tough race, everybody's been aggressive. The tough thing for me was that I had two Porsches and two Jaguars kind of trying to help each other, and then me alone trying to fight them a bit, but it was fun, there was a lot of contact, and great to come from 16th to third.”

FORMULA E CONFIRMED AT TEMPELHOF FOR AT LEAST 6 MORE YEARS

The guest of honour at today's race was the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner. As part of his visit to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Formula E racing in the city, Wegner announced the extension Formula E's contract with Tempelhof Airport for another six years, enabling it to continue as the series' longstanding and only ever-present race location pending calendar approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“It is fantastic to continue our relationship with the iconic Tempelhof Airport, serving as an ever-present location for our unique racing series. The six-year extension signifies our long-term vision in the city and venue and how closely aligned our ambitions are around delivering world-class motorsport, entertainment and sustainability. We can't wait to be racing back here next year and for many years to come.”

Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin, said:

'Formula E belongs to Berlin. For ten years, the images from the Berlin E-Prix have been circulated around the world, showcasing Berlin as a metropolis for e-mobility and sustainable development – and Berliners as an enthusiastic fan community. The extension of the utilisation contract for Tempelhof Airport underlines the good cooperation between Berlin and Formula E for this unique sporting event in the heart of our city.

“I am delighted that the former Tempelhof Airport will continue to be the venue for spectacular races in the future, bringing together Berliners and fans from all over the world on its historic site.'

2024 SUN MINIMEAL BERLIN E-PRIX ATTENDED BY LOCAL STARS

Robert Geiss, German entrepreneur and TV personality, returned to Berlin's Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit for Round 10 of the double-header with his wife, Carmen Geiss, celebrated singer and TV star, alongside their daughters Davina and Shania. Davina impressed with her driving skills in the Formula E GEN3 race car, mastering the twists and turns of the Berlin circuit, and proudly waved the chequered flag to mark the race's end. Meanwhile, Carmen and Shania presented the Team's trophy to the victorious Porsche team, adding to the family's memorable experience at Formula E's Berlin E-Prix.

The next event in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to unfold in China, featuring a double-header in Shanghai on May 25th and 26th.