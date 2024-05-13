Turkish Airlines' New Ad With Jos Mourinho Is Now Live

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, Turkish Airlines, has announced a significant collaboration with one of football's most esteemed managers, Jos Mourinho. This partnership underscores the shared passion for excellence and victory between these two global giants in their respective fields.

In the movie, Jos Mourinho experiences the unique in-flight services of Turkish Airlines, which holds the title of Europe's Best Airline. He emerges victorious in a challenging chess match, enjoys gourmet dishes from the Business Class menu, watches live UEFA Champions League matches, and relishes a comfortable journey with noise-cancelling headphones.

On the flag carrier's new ad featuring Jos Mourinho, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated; “ As holding Europe's Best Airline title, we are proud to be the official sponsor of one of the most prestigious sports events, UEFA Champions League. Now our collaboration with Jos Mourinho reinforces our brand's global strength and commitment to sports while highlighting our shared pursuit of excellence.'

On his new appearance on the Turkish Airlines' new ad, successful football manager Jos Mourinho added, 'Turkish Airlines is for sure one of the world's best airlines, confirmed by the numerous awards it receives each year. It is an honor to work with them. This partnership combines my passion for winning with their outstanding service quality.'

Through its presence in the UEFA Champions League 2024 London Final, Turkish Airlines continues to project Trkiye's cultural and sporting values onto the global stage, reinforcing its position as a leading global brand.