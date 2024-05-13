Putin shakes Russian leadership by replacing defense minister

(MENAFN) In a surprising move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has orchestrated a significant reshuffle within the country's top leadership, replacing long-serving Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu with Andrei Belousov, a seasoned economic adviser. This unexpected change signals a strategic shift towards prioritizing the development of Russia's war economy, particularly in the aftermath of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has persisted for more than two years.



Belousov, formerly Putin's economic aide and first deputy prime minister, has been appointed as the new defense minister, while Shoigu has been gently demoted to head the Security Council. Additionally, Nikolai Patrushev, another prominent figure and long-time ally of Putin, has been dismissed from his position and is slated to assume another unspecified role within the Russian government. Notably, this marks the first time that Putin has appointed a professional economist to lead the defense ministry, diverging from the trend of selecting individuals with military backgrounds for the role.



The timing of this leadership reshuffle is significant, coming shortly after Putin's inauguration for his fifth presidential term, which extends his rule to a quarter of a century. The changes reflect Putin's apparent dissatisfaction with the handling of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine by security officials, prompting a reevaluation of leadership roles within the Russian government. This shake-up represents the most substantial political restructuring under Putin's leadership since 2020, when then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was sidelined to make way for technocrat Mikhail Mishustin, who retains his position alongside veteran diplomat Sergei Lavrov, the Foreign Minister.



The decision to replace Shoigu with Belousov comes amidst Russia's continued military engagement in Ukraine, where limited local gains have been reported along the front line. Ukrainian forces face challenges stemming from shortages in weapons, manpower, and air defense systems. Against this backdrop, Putin's decision to install an economist at the helm of the defense ministry underscores a strategic shift towards addressing not only military concerns but also economic imperatives in Russia's approach to warfare. As the new leadership assumes their roles, observers are keenly watching for any further developments or shifts in Russian policy and strategy in the coming months.

