Fifth Edition Of BYH Exhibition To Launch Today

Doha, Qatar: The 5th edition of Build Your House Exhibition (BYH) is set to begin today at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC). The event will embrace pavilions and platforms for local and international exhibitors who will showcase the cutting-edge technological advancements and expertise in building houses.

The four-day exhibition aims to surpass previous successes by elevating standards and expanding horizons. It will occupy three expansive halls and boasts a remarkable 50 percent increase in exhibition space, accompanied by the introduction of an expanded international pavilion featuring over 250 exhibitors from 10 countries, namely Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Algeria, Lebanon, Turkey, Italy, and Canada.

This diversity enriches the event and offers visitors a comprehensive array of expertise and solutions, in addition to hosting the student Interior Design Competition in collaboration with VCUarts Qatar, thus nurturing the talents of future young designers.

This year's exhibition is held in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Family to present the Second Gulf Housing Week and is poised to drive forward urban and real estate standards across the GCC region, fostering growth in the construction sector and laying the foundation for a sustainable urban economy.

The Second Gulf Housing Week, hosted within the exhibition, serves as a pivotal platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and networking, featuring insights from over 40 esteemed speakers. It a critical knowledge-sharing platform featuring an elite of guest speakers and experts, as well as panel discussions covering topics such as self-build, licensing, and global innovations.

Additionally, the exhibition represents a commitment to bridging connections between companies in the residential building industry and Qatari citizens striving to build, renovate, or enhance their homes. Since its inception in 2020, the exhibition has played a pivotal role in propelling Qatar towards the forefront of advanced societies, leaving an enduring impact on urban revitalization efforts and empowering local citizens to embrace elevated standards of living.

