Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor strongly driving expansion of own portfolio – around one gigawatt of building permits offering further potential for future growth

Energiekontor strongly driving expansion of own portfolio – around one gigawatt of building permits offering further potential for future growth Bremen, 13 May 2024 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks listed in the General Standard and based in Bremen, has strongly driven the expansion and technological diversification of its own park portfolio in the first quarter of 2024. A large number of existing building permits provides additional potential for expansion and sale. In the first quarter of 2024, Energiekontor commissioned two wind parks with a total generation capacity of around 29 megawatts (full year 2023: 76 megawatts), including the Group's own Jacobsdorf wind park in Brandenburg, which is now again contributing to the electricity generation income of the power generation segment in the Group's own wind and solar parks. A total of seven projects with a total nominal power of around 287 megawatts (31 December 2023: 316 megawatts) were under construction or ready for construction as of 31 March 2024, including five Scottish wind parks (around 215 megawatts) as well as the Seukendorf solar park in Bavaria and the Letschin solar park in Brandenburg (around 72 megawatts), both of which are intended for Energiekontor's own park portfolio. Since April 2024, the two repowering wind park projects Oederquart in Lower Saxony and Würselen in North Rhine-Westphalia have also been under construction, which are also expected to contribute a total of around 35 megawatts to the success of the power generation segment in the future. This means that more than 100 megawatts are currently under construction for the Group's own park portfolio, which will increase the total generation capacity of the Group's own parks to around 500 megawatts when they are commissioned. As of 31 March 2024, 28 building permits for a total generation capacity of around 863 megawatts had also been granted (31 December 2023: 748 megawatts), including the first two permits for two French solar park projects. In April 2024, Energiekontor received two further building permits for a total nominal power of more than 100 megawatts, one of which was a building permit for a wind park project in the west of Scotland. The approved project comprises around 86 megawatts with an additional five megawatts of battery storage. This is the largest generation capacity of a single project for which Energiekontor has ever received a permit. Energiekontor now has building permits boasting a total generation volume of almost one gigawatt. “Our strong project pipeline is the bedrock for the planned growth process in the coming years. A large number of projects will be ready for realisation in the near future. This will enable us to successfully continue our growth strategy and at the same time expand our own park portfolio, which is also an important driver for the implementation of our growth strategy,” emphasises Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. The interim report for the first quarter of 2024 can be viewed at , as can the annual report for the 2023 financial year, which contains additional information about the 2023 to 2028 growth strategy. The Annual General Meeting of Energiekontor AG will take place as an in-person event on 29 May 2024 in Ritterhude near Bremen. The invitation to the Annual General Meeting and further information are available on the website at . About Energiekontor AG For over 30 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 38 wind and solar parks with a nominal power of more than 380 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies. Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States. Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 160 wind and solar park projects with a total generation capacity of around 1.4 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.0 billion euros (as at 31 December 2023). Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed in the SDAX and the TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock markets. Contact Julia Pschribülla

