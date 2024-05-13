SUSS Microtec Presents Hybrid Bonding All-Rounder XBC300 Gen2 D2W/W2W

EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

W2W, collective D2W and sequential D2W on a single platform

New solution allows parallel development of different hybrid bonding processes



Up to 40 percent space saving compared to stand-alone D2W or W2W hybrid bonders

Bonder specialist SET contributes ultra-high-precision die bonder



Garching, May 13, 2024 – SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of system and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, presents a world novelty: the first hybrid bonding all-rounder. The integrated platform XBC300 Gen2 D2W/W2W covers the complete range of current process technologies for hybrid bonding on 200 mm and 300 mm substrates. It enables wafer-to-wafer (W2W) as well as collective and sequential die-to-wafer (D2W) bonding. Thanks to its versatility, different hybrid bonding processes can be developed and qualified in parallel, making the XBC300 Gen2 D2W/W2W perfectly tailored to the needs of research facilities and development departments of semiconductor manufacturers. Compared to stand-alone W2W or D2W hybrid bonders, the XBC300 Gen2 D2W/W2W requires up to 40 percent less space. It is therefore a particularly efficient and footprint-optimized solution for testing hybrid bonding methods and preparing them for high-volume production.

"Semiconductor manufacturers have to evaluate individually for each application which hybrid bonding technology leads to better process results. With our innovative solution, we provide them with a single tool to evaluate the best bonding process in each case. Our new solution is therefore the optimal flexible platform for the subsequent commissioning of independent W2W or D2W hybrid bonders with high throughput for large volumes," says Markus Ruff, Head of Product Line Bonder at SUSS MicroTec.

Hybrid bonding is a key technology for stacking multiple microchips (chiplets) on top of each other, known as 3D integration. On top of increasing the functionality of each individual chip, the overall performance is significantly boosted. This development is driven by applications such as autonomous driving, high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and, last but not least, the increasing expansion of 5G applications, which require more and more bandwidth while simultaneously improving energy efficiency. "Hybrid bonding will determine how and when the world's major technology players can turn their innovation projects into concrete new products and solutions," says Markus Ruff.

SÜSS MicroTec SE is expanding its hybrid bonding portfolio with the XBC300 Gen2 D2W/W2W. Prior to the integrated solution, the company has already introduced the W2W hybrid bonder XBS300, which is currently being evaluated by a leading global foundry in Asia. The new platform is the result of a technology partnership with SET Corporation SA. The French specialist for flip-chip bonders is contributing the ultra-precision die bonder to the XBC300 Gen2 D2W/W2W.

In parallel, SUSS MicroTec is developing an independent D2W hybrid bonding solution for high-volume mass production. The ultra-precision die bonder from SET will also be used in this solution. Following the installation of a first pilot system at SUSS MicroTec's application center in Sternenfels in the fourth quarter of 2023, numerous customer demonstrations are scheduled for the near future.

"With dedicated D2W and W2W hybrid bonding solutions as well as the combined D2W/W2W platform, we are building a unique product portfolio to ensure our customers have the best possible support for all hybrid bonding applications. In addition, we are the only provider to offer a complete D2W hybrid bonding solution, which includes sales and installation as well as service and support. We stand for innovative solutions from a single source," says Dr. Robert Wanninger, Senior Vice President Advanced Backend Solutions at SUSS MicroTec.

