Original-Research: Multitude SE (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Multitude SECompany Name: Multitude SEISIN: FI4000106299Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 13.05.2024Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik JarchowSolid Q1 figures ahead // Multitude to continue on growth path On Thursday, Multitude will report Q1 ́24 figures that should come in solid,but with room for sequential improvements until YE. Here is what to expect: Sales should come in at € 59m (+9% yoy, -6% qoq), mainly driven by thestrong growth of the net loan book (NAR) to € 636m in FY23 (including c. €576 loan to customer and c. € 60m attributable to warehouse lending)unfolding its full effect in Q1. We expect ferratum to have contributedsome 84%, CapitalBox 13% and the new segment wholesale banking 3% to totalsales. EBIT is anticipated at € 10.3m (+7% yoy, -16.3% qoq), following the highertopline and rather stable S&M expenses and personnel expenses as well asother operating expenses, compensating for impairments on loans (19% yoy,-15% qoq), that should come in higher than in Q1 ́23 due increased loanbook. As interest expenses should should have increased by c. 10% yoy to €7.7m (eNuW; -1% qoq), EBT should come in at € 2.8m (-4% yoy). While our estimates for Q1 imply a solid yoy growth in a challengingeconomic phase, further significant sequential improvements throughout theyear are necessary to reach the FY24 EBIT guidance of € 67.5m (vs eNuW: €57m). In our view, the guidance looks ambitious, but is not out of rangeassuming 1) further growth of the loan book, partially materializingthroughout the remainder of 2024, 2) the strong growth momentum ofCapitalBox as well as 3) opportunities around the new segment wholesalebanking that already gained traction in FY23. That, paired with ongoingtight cost control, that the company already showed in FY23, unlockingscale effects (assuming ongoing topline growth as a result of the growingloan book and stable margins) as well as the fact that Multitude reachedits guidance for the 3 rd consecutive year in FY23 give us additionalconfidence the stock is still trading at negative EV and a 3.4x PE ́24, the growing,highly profitable, resilient and dividend paying company to lookundebatable cheap. BUY with an unchanged PT of € 12 PT, based on our residual income model you that Multitude is one of our NuWays' Top Picks for FY24 can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN13052024004691010666ID1108204726