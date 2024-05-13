Original-Research: MLP SE (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to MLP SECompany Name: MLP SEISIN: DE0006569908Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 13.05.2024Target price: EUR 12.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Henry WendischQ1 preview: performance fees and banking to drive EBIT Topic: MLP's Q1 results are due on Wednesday, May 15th and we expect asolid EBIT expansion driven by a contribution of performance fees (firsttime since Q4'21) as well as continuous support from the banking business detail: Solid top-line: For Q1, we expect sales to grow by 7% to € 280m driven byWealth Management (eNuW: € 81m, +10% yoy, thereof € 7m performance fees) aswell as Interest Income (eNuW: € 20m, +70% yoy) while Non-Life Insurance(NuW: € 97m, +6% yoy) and Old-Age Provision (eNuW: € 46m, +7%) should alsocontinue to develop favourably. On the other hand, we expect Real-Estate toremain muted (eNuW: € 6m. -49% yoy) due to the absence of new developmentprojects (vs. larger projects in Q1' and Q4'23). Accordingly, Loans andMortgages should also have remained muted (eNuW: € 3.7m). Disproportionate EBIT expansion: Thanks to the strong profit drivers WealthManagement and Interest Income, we expect EBIT to grow disproportionatelyby 14% yoy to € 37m (vs. Q1'23: € 32.4m) thanks to an ongoing stronginterest result (eNuW: € 12.7m, + 24% yoy) as well as an EBIT contributionfrom performance fees (eNuW: € 5m). Both profit drivers should offsetincreased personnel expenses (eNuW: € 55m, +6% yoy) and expenses of theinterest business (eNuW: € 6.4m) Guidance seems conservative: MLP's FY'24e EBIT guidance of € 75-85m is wellbelow our (eNuW: € 92m) and in line with market (eCons: € 85m) expecationsand thus seems conservative already. For the remainder of the year, weexpect the interest results to remain strong, even in the even of slightrate cuts. Additionally, capital markets also develop favourably so far,which should continue to drive AuM growth (and thus sales growth) next tocontinuous capital inflows from MLP's mass affluent customer base. On topof that, another opportunity for performance fees in the coming quarterscould also arise, which we do not reflect in our estimates. On a side note,the negative effect of € 8m in one-off expenses (€ 5m goodwill impairmentin Q4 and € 3m merger related costs in Q2) on last years EBIT should notoccur again and thus also support an elevated EBIT for FY'24e. Against this backdrop, MLP's shares are not priced adequately, in our view outstanding AuM of € 57bn already explain 90% of MLP's currentvaluation, while the strong net liquidity of € 190m makes up 30% of MLP'smarket cap. (see SOTP below). This implies, that the remaining business (exAuM) is not at all reflected in MLP's current valuation, which we regard ashighly unjustified for a well diversified business with a 68% recurringrevenue share. Hence, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of € 12.00,based on FCFY'24e and SOTP can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

