Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to LION E-Mobility AGCompany Name: LION E-Mobility AGISIN: CH0560888270Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 13.05.2024Target price: EUR 7.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Christian SandherrCMD underpins promising mid-term prospects; chg Q1 sales came in at a mere € 1.2m with an EBITDA of € -2.6m. This is asignificant decrease compared to the particularly strong Q4 last year withroughly € 26m sales and € 1m EBITDA. As pointed out during the earningscall, this should mainly be driven by the seasonal distribution of thecompany's current sales pipeline, which is seen to be similar to lastyear's (H2 dependent). Management hence also confirmed its FY24 guidance of€ 60-65 sales and € 0.5-1m EBITDA. Importantly, the current fix cost baseshould only slightly increase going forward (mainly due to ramping salesefforts, i.e. growing sales headcount and trade shows), providing plenty ofroom for operating leverage as sales increase. Recent CMD confirmed the company's promising prospects as underpinned by amid-term guidance. Until the end of FY28e, management expects to grow salesto more than € 150m, implying a sales CAGR of at least 25%, despite anexpected annual price decline of 9%. Mind you, its production site shouldbe capable of significantly higher sales (assuming three shifts a day). As part of the mid-term guidance, LION re-aligned its sales efforts,focusing on three key end markets, namely city buses in Europe (>8t),electric trucks (light and medium duty) in Northern America and stationarystorage (uninterrupted power supply and industrial/commercialapplications). One of the key enablers, especially for the expected growthwithin the storage market, should be the upcoming product update (plannedfor H2), which will feature a LFP battery pack alongside a higher energydensity NMC pack (both enabled by the SVOLT partnership). With its immersion cooled pack, LION would add hybrid/sports cars as fourthend market. In fact, the project is developing as planned and LION expectsa first RFQ (request for quotations) until the end of the year. A positiveoutcome would notably increase the likely hood of it becoming a notablysales driver during the mid-term (currently not part of our revenue model). Valuation remains attractive. Shares trade on roughly 0.5 EV/Sales FY24e,which is notably below the industry's average of around 1x, while thecompany is expected to show strong growth during the next few years. We reduce our PT to € 7 (based on SOTP) per share but reiterate out BUYrating can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

