Yamuna Authority Shifts Fintech City Project To Sector 11 For Enhanced Connectivity

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 13 (KNN) In a strategic move aimed at leveraging better connectivity and proximity to Noida Airport, the Yamuna Authority has announced a significant change in the location of the Fintech City project.

Originally planned for Sector 13, the ambitious project will now be developed in Sector 11, spanning across an expansive area of 800 acres.

According to the authority, the decision to shift the project to Sector 11 was driven by the potential for enhanced connectivity and accessibility, factors crucial for the success of a financial and commercial hub of such magnitude.

The Fintech City project is envisioned as a hub for financial and commercial activities, with plans to develop it in phases.

The first phase, scheduled for completion in 2027, will involve the allotment of 124 plots to various financial institutions, setting the stage for the establishment of a thriving ecosystem.

As part of the detailed project report prepared by the authority, Fintech City will be a comprehensive centre catering to a wide range of financial and allied services.

Plots will be allocated to institutions spanning banking, payment systems, stock exchanges, money transfer services, financial and insurance firms, trading companies, capital management organisations, regulatory bodies, and legal and advisory services.

The Yamuna Authority's decision to relocate the Fintech City project to Sector 11 underscores its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to the growth of the financial and commercial sectors.

With enhanced connectivity and proximity to the Noida Airport, the new location promises to attract investments, talent, and facilitate seamless operations for the institutions that will call Fintech City their home.

(KNN Bureau)