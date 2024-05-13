Tanmiah reports 20% growth in revenues in 1Q2024, with strong profitability

(MENAFN- Instinctif) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 12 May 2024 - Tanmiah Food Company (“Tanmiah” or the “Company”, 2281 on the Saudi Exchange), a market-leading provider of fresh and processed poultry and other meat products, animal feed and health products, and a foods brand franchise operator, today announced its results for the first quarter ending 31 March 2024, reporting a robust 20% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenues to SAR 581.4 million, primarily due to an 18% rise in fresh poultry sales. EBITDA witnessed an increase of 17.8% to SAR 78.0 million, while net profit attributable to owners of the Company remained unchanged at SAR 21.0 million in 1Q2024.



Zulfiqar Hamadani CEO of Tanmiah, commented:



“Tanmiah has initiated the year with a solid performance across all the segments of the business, witnessing a substantial improvement in revenues during the quarter. With fresh poultry continuing to lead this growth, we are also delighted by the ongoing success of our food franchise operations across the Kingdom.



In line with our strong commitment to adopting the highest standards of food safety and quality, we are pleased to be the first poultry producer in Saudi Arabia to have achieved the highest BRCGS AA+ International Quality Certification. This remarkable milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and Tanmiah’s uncompromising focus on food safety and operational excellence in everything we do.



Looking ahead, the strength and agility of our business model, complemented with key collaborations with best-in-class companies worldwide are set to chart the course for further growth and development for Tanmiah, within the region and beyond.”



We remain on track to achieving our growth objectives across our different business segments while continuing to play a key role in strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global halal hub, through key partnerships that foster innovation and sustainability, empower local talent, and grow the global halal market



The path ahead of us is indeed promising as we remain steadfast in exploring further avenues of

growth for Tanmiah whilst reinforcing our pioneering role in supporting the fundamental objectives of food security and self-sufficiency under the agenda of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”









