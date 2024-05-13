The Frontline Heroes Office celebrates the World Nursing Day 2024

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Frontline Heroes Office is proud to join the global community in celebrating World Nursing Day on May 12. This annual event underscores the vital role that nursing staff play in caring for people and saving lives.



In their statement, the Frontline Heroes Office emphasized that nursing is both a strategic and noble humanitarian profession, essential to maintaining the health and safety of communities. They highlighted that nurses are the backbone and the first line of defense in the healthcare system, owing to their critical roles and diverse responsibilities.



The office expressed its appreciation for the exceptional nursing teams in the country's hospitals and health centers, recognizing them as national frontline heroes. These dedicated professionals work tirelessly to safeguard the health and safety of community members. They bring to their roles a wealth of knowledge and a diverse set of skills, honed over many years of working in high-risk, critical environments.



The Frontline Heroes Office confirmed that the UAE leadership is dedicated to supporting all workers in this crucial sector, acknowledging their efforts and sacrifices. The office also highlighted the government's commitment to improving nursing practices and efficiency by adhering to leading international standards and ensuring that the healthcare sector maintains the highest levels of specialized nursing competencies, in alignment with the nation's aspirations to achieve global leadership and excellence across all industries.



