Exploring Retrieval Augmented Generation For Business Growth Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Today's corporations have no other option but to look for new and creative ways of optimizing their workflows and increasing their earnings.

The recent emergence of next-generation AI technologies like RAG have enabled the organizations to leverage highly powerful tools.

These tools can transform how they create content, engage with customers and make intelligent information-driven decisions.

In this article, we'll go into detail about RAG and its potential applications in business growth promotion.

Understanding Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG)

Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) combines the strengths of two powerful AI techniques: retrieval-based models and generative models.

