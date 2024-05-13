Did Aishwarya Rai Dance At Ram Mandir Ceremony? Is Rahul Gandhi Suffering From 'Drishti Dosh'? UP CM Responds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was suffering from a vision defect when he said that he saw Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai dancing at the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Yogi Adityanath was responding to a question from Rajat Sharma on the show 'Aap Ki Adalat' about Rahul Gandhi claiming at public meetings that while Amitabh Bachchan, other actors, and industrialists attended the Ram temple ceremony, and Aishwarya Rai danced there,

poor people were not invited.



The truth remains that Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek attended the Ram temple consecration event in Ayodhya, along with other cinema stars

like

as Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, and others.



Also Read:

BAFTA TV Awards 2024: 'The Crown' returns empty handed; Here's complete list of winners

Yogi said, "Invitations for the ceremony were given right from the President, Vice President, and former President Ramnath Kovind to eminent citizens from all walks of life. Amitabh Bachchan ji was also on the list, and we should all have respect for his art."

Also Read:

Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? TV actress wishes her mom, herself on Mother's Day

Rajat Sharma

then

said,

Aishwarya Rai was not there, but

Rahul Gandhi saw

her?

To

which,

Yogi replied, "What can I do? Unki Drishti Waisi Hai. Drishti Dosh Isi Ko Kahtey Hain. Agar Aishwarya Rai ji Rehti Toh Achhi Baat Hoti. After all, she is a citizen of India. Unko Aaane Ka Adhikaar Hai. Kya Amitabh Bachchan Ji Ki Kalaa Aur Kalaa Jagat Ko Unke Yogdaan Ko Aap Vismrit Kar Dengey? And if you want to erase his memory, then why did Congress field Amitabh Bachchan from Prayagraj?"

Yogi pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally went to the people who worked to build the Ram temple and showered flower petals on them while they sat in chairs.

