AAP MP, Former DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Alleges Assault By Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has reportedly claimed that she was assaulted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by his close aide Bibhav Kumar. It is reportedly said that Maliwal made a PCR call around 10 am from the CM's residence, calling a visit from the Delhi Police to the house in Civil Lines.

Details surrounding the alleged incident remain unclear. The BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya, highlighted the incident on the X platform and said, "AAP RS MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges that Delhi CM's PA assaulted her. Call made from Delhi CM's House."

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister

This incident comes after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The voting is currently underway for the fourth phase, with three more phases remaining.

The CM's bail is set to expire on June 1, following which he will have to surrender. Results of the elections are scheduled to be declared on June 4.

Rajasthan: Several schools in Jaipur receive bomb threat, students evacuated

Meanwhile, Delhi's Directorate of Vigilance, last month, terminated the services of Bibhav Kumar, the private secretary of CM Kejriwal. Special Secretary Vigilance, YVVJ Rajshekhar, ordered his removal, citing a pending case from 2007 against him.