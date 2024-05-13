BREAKING: No Interim Bail For Hemant Soren As Supreme Court Gives ED Time To File Reply

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court on Monday (May 13) issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a petition filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

