SHOCKING! World’S First Pig Kidney Transplant: Patient Dies Two Months After Surgery; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Richard Rick Slayman, the pioneering recipient of a genetically modified pig kidney transplant, has passed away nearly two months post the groundbreaking procedure. Slayman, aged 62 and afflicted with end-stage kidney disease, underwent the historic transplant in March at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Despite the hospital's assurance that there were no indications linking his demise to the transplant, Slayman's passing comes as a profound loss for the medical community and his family. The transplant team, deeply saddened by the news, hailed Slayman as a symbol of hope for transplant patients globally, expressing gratitude for his courage in advancing xenotransplantation.

Xenotransplantation, the transplantation of organs from one species to another, holds promise in addressing the perennial organ shortage plaguing those in dire need of transplants. By genetically modifying animal organs, scientists hope to mitigate the risk of rejection by the human body.

Slayman's family extended gratitude to his medical team, acknowledging their tireless efforts in extending his life. Describing Slayman as kind, quick-witted, and devoted to his loved ones, they emphasized his altruistic motivation for undergoing the procedure: to inspire hope for the countless individuals awaiting life-saving transplants.

ALSO READ:

EXPLAINED: Why India taking over Iran's strategic Chabahar port for 10 years is significant

The passing of Slayman comes amidst ongoing advancements in xenotransplantation. Just last month, a 54-year-old woman from New Jersey became the second person to undergo a genetically modified pig kidney transplant, signaling continued progress in the field.

With over 100,000 individuals in the United States alone languishing on organ waitlists, and thousands succumbing annually before receiving a transplant, the pursuit of alternative solutions like xenotransplantation remains paramount in the quest to save lives.